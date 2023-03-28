The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its March luncheon at the Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks.
Lightspeed Electrical Services was the luncheon sponsor for the month and SERC Physical Therapy sponsored dessert. The luncheon opened with a welcome from HACC Executive Director John Hagey, and was followed by the Presentation of Colors by Veterans of the Ozarks. The Pledge of Allegiance was given by Captain Alex Williams of the Missouri Army National Guard. Kyle David of Faith Community Health gave invocation.
Following the opening events, Hagey provided information on upcoming events and Stephanie Callahan of Lightspeed Electric spoke shortly about the company’s services in the area. College of the Ozarks Professor of History C. David Dalton followed with a presentation about the college’s patriotic travel trips and SERC Physical Therapy’s Joni Chy speaking about the company’s services. Hollister 5th grade teacher Montana Rasmussen was presented with her award for being the March Teacher of the Month. Hagey then presented Arrowhead Building Supply’s Mike Tucker with a plaque of appreciation for his service in the community and with the HACC.
The luncheon concluded with a raffle which included prizes donated by various businesses. The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce holds the luncheon monthly. For more information, visit www.hollisterchamber.net.
