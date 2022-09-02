The Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an event for other local chambers of commerce, on Monday Sept.12, at Tall Tales Bar and Grill in Hollister. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m.
Thirteen area chambers have been invited, from Eureka Springs and Harrison, Arkansas to Springfield and Bolivar.
“The chambers have discovered we have many overlapping businesses,” Administrative Assistant at the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Alice Yeager said. “We are joining together to make things easier and more convenient for our members. This way, they can come together, network with other businesses, and see what the other chambers have to offer, all at the same time.”The Ozark Chamber of Commerce hosted a similar event earlier in the year and members of the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce who attended were excited about the idea of bringing a “Mega Mixer’’ to the area. With this in mind, the Hollister Chamber began organizing the event.
Those interested in participating in the Mega Mixer must register at www.hollisterchamber.net, due to the limited space available. Attendees can expect to receive one free drink ticket and hors d’ oeuvres for the event, as well as free one hour arcade cards and time on a golf simulator. The patio, depending on weather, will be available for use and will offer cornhole and a putting green. Tall Tales will have the “Beat the Boss Challenge” for participants to win prizes such as growlers, t-shirts, drink covers, drink tumblers and more.
Registration is expected to fill up in advance, so anyone interested will need to sign up soon. For more information, contact the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 334-3050.
