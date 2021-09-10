A student in Reeds Spring School District won a statewide essay contest.
Sixth grader, Baya Clifford wrote an essay about finances for the InvestWrite statewide essay contest. The contest was part of The Stock Market Game, an online simulation of the global markets designed for school-aged children. Reeds Spring School District students participate in The Stock Market Game during C4 class, which is the district’s gifted program, according to the Reeds Spring School District website.
Clifford’s winning essay earned her a trophy and prize money in the amount of $100. Her essay is also now entered in the national competition.
After Clifford’s essay was chosen her family and her teacher, Mrs. Robin Verheyen, surprised her by announcing the award in front of her classmates during lunch.
“I was very, very, very caught off guard. I didn’t think I was going to win,” Clifford said on the school’s website. “It’s pretty big. I wasn’t expecting this.”
Clifford said she was excited to do the project.
“I actually went home and I was smiling ear to ear when I found out that I was getting to do such a big project like this,” Clifford said on the website.
Clifford’s essay focused on her financial goals.
“My three short-term goals are saving for a car, car insurance, and gas,” Clifford wrote in her essay. “My long-term goal is to save money for college and get a full education so that I can become a doctor. I want to be a heart surgeon, brain surgeon, or OBGYN.”
Clifford also wrote about investing in various stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. Even though she’s just a sixth-grader, it’s clear she understands the importance of a diversified portfolio and she wasn’t intimidated by complicated finances, according to the website.
