The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 has had a busy February.
On Monday, Feb. 6, the lodge held a Charity Fried Chicken Dinner for the Reeds Spring Soccer Club to raise money for their program. A check for $906.40 was presented by the Elks Lodge to the Soccer Club from the sales of the dinner.
Then on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Elks held their first Fun Night of 2023. Fun nights are held on the second Thursday of each month and are organized by the Fundraising Committee. Proceeds are used toward various charitable activities in the community such as assisting in funding the Christmas program.
“During the February Fun Night, the lodge hosted Greg Pope, Owner and Master Distiller of Missouri Ridge Distillery & Brewery. Greg led members through a tasting of his wares and gave them a history and background of his craft,” Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 PR Director Keoka Ketcher said. “Members stated that they found this program both fun and informative. A brisket dinner with all of the sides was donated by Kelly Bradley of Pop’s Smoke Shack and Katie Bradley of Meal Prep by Katie. Piratey Mike volunteered his time to provide musical accompaniment to the evening. A great time was had by all attendees! The Kimberling City Elks Lodge would like to thank Greg Pope, Kelly & Katie Bradley and Piratey Mike for helping to make this event possible and such a success!”
Also on Thursday, Feb. 9, Veteran’s of the Ozarks presented a check for $1,000 to the Elks for their share in selling 1,000 mini Jeep tickets.
“Sam Pische from Generations Bank was on hand as they pitched in to help display the Jeep and sell Elk tickets,” Ketcher said. “Members of the KC Elks Fundraising Committee were on hand at the check presentation. The proceeds received by the Lodge from the sales will go toward providing for needs in their surrounding community.”
For more information visit “Kimberling City Elks 2505” on Facebook.
