Forsyth Fire Department - Fire and Rescue recently held an awards dinner to recognize its active firefighters for their commitment to the city of Forsyth.
Fire Chief Nathan Bower said they were not able to host an awards dinner last year due to COVID-19, but for almost 12 years the department has been honoring its firefighters with an awards dinner.
“We recognize, obviously, their contributions through the years as far as training and commitment they’ve done to the city and the fire department, as well as their years of service,” Bower said. “It’s big commitments on their end, (from) training hours to commitment to be(ing) able to respond to calls.”
Bower said he enjoys getting to honor the firefighters and their families each year and to let them know they are thankful for their service.
“Most of these guys and gals are volunteers. So we want to take the moment to recognize (them), because some of these firefighters — they’re putting in 400 hours a year plus training to get their certification and stuff. Whether they’re volunteers or at a paid department, they’re doing the same job,” Bower said. “It’s really a thank you to, definitely a thank you to the firefighters, as well as we don’t want to forget about their family members too, because they’re just as important.
“They may be taking the family role at home, taking care of their kids, or whatever that looks like in their home life. We want to recognize them too because it takes a lot of support from the family to be able to make that happen as well.”
The following are awards given at the dinner:
-Firefighter Recruit of the Year: Johnny Bodi
-Firefighter of the Year: Jacob Eischens
-Firefighter with Most Training: Dean Jespen
-Officer of the Year: Lt1 Patrick Holmes
-Most Call of the Year: Patrick Holmes
-Junior Firefighters (2020): Jasmine Wilder, Dakota Varner, Tiffany Criner
Brent Barnett and Cody Mathew also earned junior firefighter awards but have since moved to firefighter positions.
Years of service were also recognized at the dinner.
In addition to the active duty awards, the fire department honored the late Sam Lynch with the Support Team Member of the Year.
“Unfortunately we lost one of our support team members, Sam Lynch, earlier this year, due to illness. So we filled his woes to recognize him and his commitment to the city, as well as in the military too,” Clark said.
According to his obituary, Sam Lynch served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany in the medical corp.
“Sam Lynch served our department since 2016 as a member of our Support Team,” Bower said.
The Forsyth Fire Department - Fire and Rescue extended its thanks to each and every one of the firefighters and their service.
