Pavement sealing work will reduce traffic flow on part of MO Hwy 76 in Reeds Spring on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
MoDOT crews will be sealing the existing driving surface as part of a Pavement Sealing Project along various routes in the Southwest District, on MO-Hwy 76 between Missouri Route 13 and Wolves Lane in Reeds Spring. The crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. adding a seal coat to maintain and preserve the roadway.
“The treatments keep a road from deteriorating and will extend its life,” states a release from MoDOT.
The following traffic impacts will occur:
-Reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working.
-Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed when traveling over recently-sealed sections of highways.
-Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detours are planned.
-Drivers will encounter flaggers and pilot cars directing them through the work zones. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zones or before entering the work zones from a side road.
Local residents will be able to get to driveways and entrances along the road.
Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule. Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
For more information visit traveler.modot.org/map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.