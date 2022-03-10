Students from College of the Ozarks attended the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum.
Four students represented C of O at the 37th Annual Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum on Faith and Values which was held Feb. 25 to27, in Jefferson City.
Grace Wright, Mucyo Bangerazako, Michael Maust, and Garett Pierce were selected by C of O to attend the weekend event. The central focus of the forum was the study of Jesus of Nazareth as a model of servant leadership. Students learned how to reconcile relationships, stand for truth, and love others as they love themselves. The forum’s guiding principle was teaching students to embrace altruism rather than egotism.
Students heard from several speakers, including Director of Women’s Philanthropy at Wheeler Mission Becca Chapman, owner of Yanis Coffee Shop in Jefferson City Taisir Yanis, director of Men’s Emergency Shelter William Bumphus and Scott Crosley, an Airborne Ranger, Army Chaplain, Lieutenant Colonel, and CEO of PIVOT, a national anti-sex trafficking agency.
“My biggest takeaway was watching influential people put servant leadership into practice,” said mathematics major Wright. “On Saturday, we went into the Jefferson City Correctional Center, where we met leaders who showed their heart for serving the offenders at the JCCC. To me, it was an eye-opening experience to see how the employees at the JCCC treat the offenders with respect, give them leadership opportunities, and value them.”
Students ended the weekend with a morning at the Capitol. They toured the House Lounge and heard from retired News Director of Missourinet Bob Priddy. They got the opportunity to visit the House Floor, led by Missouri State Representative Travis Fitzwater. During their visit they got to meet and greet Governor Mike Parson.
The student program began in 1986 under the leadership of former Missouri Governor and 79th U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft.
For more information on the Missouri Governor’s Student Leadership Forum, visit www.mogslf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.