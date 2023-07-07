The Central Taney County Fire Protection District has received a grant to help bolster fire prevention efforts.
The fire district received a fire prevention grant in the amount of $3,365 from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.
The district said in a press release the funds will be used to collect information to assist the district’s responses.
“The award will be used to assist with pre-incident planning to efficiently collect and track data related to local community buildings,” states the release. “The information will help the fire service response in an emergency situation.”
FM Global has awarded grants to many Missouri fire districts and organizations to help them be proactive according to FM Global Assistant Vice President - Manager of the Fire Prevention Grant Program Michael Spaziana.
“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” Spaziani said. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”
Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global has awarded grants to fire departments, as well as national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide, for the last 40 years. The grants are awarded to organizations who best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause, according to the release.
For more information onFM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program and other resources for the fire service visit www.fmglobal.com/fireservice.
