A carnival for all ages featuring games, food, face painting, prizes and more will be hosted in Forsyth for the Taney County community.
FrOzarks Frozen Treats and the Funky Monkey in Forsyth will be hosting a carnival on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located in the parking lot in front of the Taney County Health Department, at 15479 U.S. Highway 160, in Forsyth.
FrOzarks Frozen Treats Owner Olivia Cutler said there will be carnival games, free face painting, prizes, concessions and more fun for all ages.
“It’s not just for kids; it’s also for teenagers and adults as well. (It’s) more just pointed towards the entirety of the community,” Cutler said. “It’s really just getting both of our names out there, The Funky Monkey and FrOzarks Frozen Treats, and giving back to our community a little bit.”
The entry fee for the carnival is $5 per person, which includes 10 tickets. Additional tickets are available for purchase for $0.50 each.
Cutler said each carnival game will require a different amount of tickets, depending on the game. Some of the activities will include ring toss, dart throwing, basketball, cornhole, bounce houses and more.
Chief Doug Bower and the Central Taney County Fire Protection District will also be at the carnival.
“Chief Bower was just super (excited) about it. (They’re) coming down with a truck, and they’re going to have a fire obstacle course for the kids. They’ll (also) have people there to show kids the inside of the trucks,” Cutler said.
Belle Donne Boutique, a local apparel store, will be at the carnival selling women’s Fourth of the July attire for those interested.
Cutler said prizes will be given away at various carnival games, such as sticky hands and Rubik’s cubes for the younger ages, can holders for the adults, coins for games at The Funky Monkey, and free snow cones from FrOzarks Frozen Treats.
Cutler said they are excited to meet and introduce themselves to the people in the community, as both businesses are new to Forsyth.
See future additions of the Branson Tri-Lakes News for full articles about FrOzarks Frozen Treats and The Funky Monkey.
For more information about the carnival check out the event page on Facebook ‘Carnival in the Parking Lot.’
