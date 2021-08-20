A Kirbyville woman is in serious condition following a one vehicle accident on Missouri Highway 76 East.
Mercedes Ball, 22, of Kirbyville, was driving a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer westbound on Highway 76 East on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6:15 a.m. She was one mile west of Kirbyville when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a concrete culvert, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The report states Ball was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
Ball was transported by EMS to Cox Medical Center Branson for serious injuries, according to the report.
