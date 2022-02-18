A celebration of life for Harmony Rain Dailey, 18, of Clever, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Feb.19, 2022, at her grandparents’ house, 603 W. McHenry Ave., Billings, Mo.
She died on Feb. 13, 2022. Harmony was born on Oct. 23, 2003, in North Platte, Neb., the daughter of Christina (Jeffers) Dodson.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gary Jeffers, great-grandparents, Pat and Don Gerrell, and great-grandparents, Hilda and Rex Jeffers.
She is survived by her parents, Christina and Thomas Dodson of Clever, Mo., fiancé, Dalton Ellis of Billings, Mo., sister, Alexia Jeffers of Clever, Mo., and four brothers. Stephen Jeffers of Clever, Mo., Micheal Dodson of Colby, Kan., Christopher (Skye) Dodson of Colby, Kan., and Alex Beitz, two sisters, Jorja and Kennedi Dailey of Neb., grandparents, Stephen and Carol Porter of Billings, Mo., grandmother, Sue Shriner of Grand Island, Neb., grandfather, Mike Albrecht of North Platte, Neb., grandparents,Tammy and Randy Dailey of Neb., grandmother, Delta Flemming of Dacono, Colo., and father, Justin Dailey of Neb.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
