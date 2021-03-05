Funeral services for Zachariah Adam Cameron, age 31, of Branson, Mo., Will be held at 11a.m. March 6, 2021, at the Branson First Assembly of God church, 399 State Hwy T, Branson, Mo.
Visitation will be held before the service at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at Yocum Pond Cemetery in Reeds Spring, Mo.
He died on Feb. 23, 2021. Zachariah was born Feb. 24, 1989, in Wentzville, Mo., To Robert Glenn Cameron and Pamela Sue (Baird) Cameron.
He is preceded in death by his son, Logan Fine; mother, Pamela Baird Cameron; grandfathers: Bob Cameron and James Baird; grandmother, Yvonne Carey; and nephew, Ethen Davis.
He is survived by his son, Abel James Cameron of Branson, Mo., father, Robert Cameron of Warrenton, Mo., grandmother, Edna Cameron of Warrenton, Mo., three brothers: Robbie Cameron of Ga., Gregory Heidbrink of Warrenton, Mo., and Trevor Kimminau of Washington, Mo., and five sisters: Michelle
Cameron of Troy, Mo., Carrie Cameron of Wentzville, Mo., Stacey (Brad) Price of Branson, M., Ashley Cameron and fiancé Kevin Ashlock of Bolivar, Mo., and Alanna Cameron of Warrenton, Mo.
Services and burial are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
