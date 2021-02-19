There will be a celebration of life planned for a later time for Kim L. Perry, 60, of Forsyth, Mo.
She died Feb 2, 2021.
She was born the daughter of Kenneth R. Dysart and Mary Taylor-Parr who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband Rick Perry; her son Erik Rowe, of Oregon; her twin sister, Karen Palone of Forsyth, Mo.; sister, Sue (Ed) Stiles of Camarillo, Calif.; her brother, Kenneth Dysart of Somis, Calif.; daughters Emily (Artie) Severa of Portsmouth, R.I., and Krista Roy of Middletown, R.I.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
