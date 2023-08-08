David Clemenson was born in Greenwood, MS, on October, 6 1941, to Robert Earl and Dorothy (Kay) Clemenson, Sr. Dorothy passed when David was 4. Robert married D'Carolyn Clemenson a few years later and she became his mother. David passed on August 3, 2023 at his home surrounded by family after a long illness. David grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts of America. In scouting, David was also a member of the famed Tribe of Mic-O-Say, an honor society of the Heart of America Council. He graduated with a BBA degree from the University of Kansas City, where he played basketball and was President of Delta Chi Fraternity. David was a local Branson businessman since the seventies, loved the Lord, and was dedicated to excellence in all his endeavors and providing for his family, all for the greater good. In addition to running his H&R Block tax and real estate businesses, he served as elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Branson and was involved with the Branson Jaycees and Rotary Clubs. David also served on the boards of Skaggs Community Hospital and Ozark Mountain Bank and was Chairman of the Taney County Board of Adjustment. David loved being on the water in the various boats he owned over time, watching college basketball, especially March Madness, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert E. Clemenson, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Clemenson, his siblings, James G. Clemenson (Arizona), Jon N. Clemenson (Branson) and sister Dee Carolyn Clemenson (Branson), his children Debbie Martinez (Vidal) of Houston, David Clemenson, Jr. (Lisa) of Nixa, and Christa Kennedy (Justin) of Kansas City, and step-children Bobby Mitchell of Mountain Home and Shelly Stewart of Branson. David is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, including Robbin McLaughlin, who helped care for him. A special thanks to the Branson Compassus Hospice Care team who so lovingly cared for David.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ozark Mountain Young site at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Life, Attn: MO80, P.O. Box 892, Branson, MO 65616 or www.giving.younglife.org/ozarkmountainyl.com.
A funeral service honoring David’s love and life will be held Thursday, August 10 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Branson, 420 W. Main St. Branson, MO 65616, with a celebration of life reception afterwards, details to be provided at the service.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
Please visit our web site at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.