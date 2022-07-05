Carol Jean Stuttgen, 77, of Blue Eye, MO passed away on June 27, 2022.
She entered this life on November 15, 1944, the daughter of Arch and Teresa (Arrieta) Shoup. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Carol is survived by her significant other, Raymond Velasquez of Blue Eye; two daughters: Janet Buzzell and Jill Rinas; eight grandchildren; and beloved Dachshund, Bogard.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
