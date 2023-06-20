Aleksandr I. Lukyanov, 78, of Branson, MO passed away on May 31, 2023.
Aleksandr was born on October 2, 1944, in Grozny, Russia, the son of Ivan and Tatyana (Neronova) Lukyanov. He was married to Nina Lukyanova.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Boris Lukyanov.
Aleksandr is survived by his daughter, Tatyana (Eugene) Karter of Branson, MO; and granddaughter, Alissa Kartavatseva of New York, NY.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
