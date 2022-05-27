There will be a memorial service held at a later date in Hopewell, Virginia,For James “Jim” Justin Blevins, 87, of Ridgedale, Mo.
He died on May 10, 2022. James was born on Jan.15, 1935,in Marion, Va., the son of Joseph “Marvin” and Elizabeth (Goodman) Blevins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Marvin Blevins, his mother, Elizabeth Kendoda Blevins, his wife, Pearl Elizabeth (Pennington) Blevins, his son, Joseph Edward Blevins, his daughters, Emma Michelle (Blevins) Reich and Karen Sue (Blevins) Atkins, his brothers, Herbert Fields Blevins, Thomas Elisha Blevins, Robert Eugene Blevins, and Ardia Ray Blevins, sisters, Alice J. (Blevins) Sturgill, Margaret A. (Blevins) Hicks, and Pauline Catherine (Blevins) Baker.
He is survived by his daughter, Marcia Grimsley, son, Scott Blevins, and sister, Gladys Shaver.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.