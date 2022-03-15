Services for David Edie, 90, of Nixa, Mo., will be held on March 17 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory in Branson, Mo. There will be a visitation at 11 am with services following at 12 pm. Burial will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield at 2 pm, with full military honors. The procession will be escorted by the Warrior Watch Riders from the funeral home to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
He died on March 10, 2022.
David was born in Independence, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, daughter, Elizabeth Cline.
He is survived by his three children. Bill (Jean) Edie of Springfield, Mo., Richard Edie (Robbie) of Richmond, Texas., and daughter Susie (Bill) Edie-Sims of Nixa, Mo.
six great-grandchildren.
