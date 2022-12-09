Joseph Milton Probasco, 88, of Springfield, MO passed away on November 29, 2022.
Jospeh was born on July 14, 1934, in Edgewood, IA, the son of Harley and Gladys (Welch) Probasco.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Art and Jerry.
Joseph is survived by his sister Alice Hamlett; loving partner Mary Sue Carrington; two sons Bob (Collete) and Dave (Diane) Probasco; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; five stepchildren; and numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren who fondly referred to him as Papa Joe.
There will be a memorial service 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Branson United Methodist Church, located at 1208 W 76 Country Blvd in Branson, with pastors Eric Derks and Doyle Carroll officiating.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
