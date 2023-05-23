Karla Joan Thomas, 51, passed away on May 16, 2023.
Karla was born in Harrison, Arkansas on December 30th, 1971.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kylee Jon Thomas; her grandparents Charlie and Gertrude Scott; her brother, Joe Thomas; and her niece, Patience Carroll.
Karla is survived by her mother, Leola Carroll; her son, Matthew Thomas and his wife Miranda; her sisters, Lindsey Carroll and Brittany Carroll; her grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Jr. and Emmersyn Thomas; and her aunts and uncles Letta and Eddie Carroll and Leona and Dallas Bruffett.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, May 24th at Cedar Valley Church in Hollister, MO, with burial to follow in Cedar Valley Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
