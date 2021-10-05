Graveside services for Jack McLaughlin, 86 of Hollister, Mo. will be, Oct. 9, 2021 at 2p.m. in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo. with military honors under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
He died on Sept. 26, 2021.
Jack was born on Oct. 29, 1934 in Pryor, Okla., to Oscar LeRoy & Evelyn (Nelson) McLaughlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Roy and James and one sister, Noma Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife Anita, son, Monty McLaughlin both of Hollister, Mo., daughter, Trena (Dave) Donovan of Forsyth, Mo., sisters, Hazel Bittick of Caldwell, Idaho, and Kathryn Bottom of Grant, Nev.
