There are no services planned at this time for Geraldine “Deanie” Lively 71, of Ozark Mo.
She died on Oct. 3, 2021, Geraldine was born on Sept. 7, 1950., in Pawhuska, Ok., the daughter of Aletha Woods and Homar Lively.
She is preceded in death by her parents, cousins, Henry, Deb, and Frida, stepfather, Edd Blackburn.
She is survived by her brother, Edd (Jodie) Blackburn of Mountain Grove, Mo., sister-in-law, Regina (Jerry) Parrish of Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
