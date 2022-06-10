Services for Minnie Morris, of Merriam Woods, MO, were held on June 10, with burial in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO.
Minnie was born on September 30 1936.,in Sulphur Springs, TX.
She was preceded in death by her children Jimmy Lee Morris, JR., and Sandy Richesin.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Marie Bacon.
Services under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.