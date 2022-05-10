A private ceremony will be held for James “Jim” Peter Dziga, 71, of Branson, MO.
He died on May 2, 2022.
James was born on June 27, 1950, in Wallington, NJ, the son of John and Dorothy (Hickerson) Dziga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two nephews, Nick Dziga and John Newman, and two brothers-in-law, Steve Newman and Donald Dunn.
He is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Jared) Scott, Holly (Paul) Stover, two sisters, Janis Newman and Joyce Dunn, brother, Dan (Donna) Dziga.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.