Graveside services for Alta Mae Cary, 93 of Hollister, Mo., Were held on March 12, 2021., In the Omaha Cemetery, Omaha, Ark.
She died on March 9, 2021.
Alta Mae was born on Dec. 24, 1927,. In Green Forest, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Della (Littrell) Hamon; husband, Wilford Cary; brothers, David, Lloyd, Arthur and Carrol Hamon; sisters, Evelyn Hamon, Alice Berry and Lena Plott and one grandson, Aaron Matthew Hughes.
She is survived by her children, Nancy (Aaron) Hughes of Cross Timbers, Mo., Jeff Cary (Michel Martinez) of Hollister, Mo., And Anita (Tom) Linkous of Hollister, Mo., Her brother, Gordon Hamon of Kirbyville, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.