Visitation for Margaret Belle True, 89 of Kirbyville, Mo., Will be at 10a.m. April 12, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo. Services will start at 11a.m. In the funeral home. Burial will be at 3p.m. In the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, Mo.
She died April 4, 2021 in Forsyth, Mo. Margaret was born on March 3, 1932, In Sheridan, Mo., The daughter of Edward Lee and Ruth Elizabeth Laughlin Smith.
She is survived by her children, Patrick Pearman of Forsyth, Mo., Julie Stearman of Protem, Mo., Gary Pearman of Theodosia, Mo., Beth Campbell of Blandinsville, Ill., And Clayton Pearman of Denver, Colo.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.