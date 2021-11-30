Visitation were held at 1p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson for Karen Kay Hobbs Ward, 72, of Branson. Graveside services followed at in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson
She was born on December 23, 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska. She entered into Glory on Wednesday, November 24.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Violet (Koros Hobbs) Parriott and Robert “Bob” Parriott.
She is survived by her husband, Roland Ward of Branson; children, Andy Ward of Sheridan, WY, Christi Kitterman & husband Jim of West Plains, MO, Ruth Miller & husband Andy of Republic, MO, Karl Ward & wife Trinette of Birch Tree, MO; brothers, Jim Hobbs & wife Gloria of Burtrum, MN, Terry Hobbs & wife Debbie of Broken Arrow, OK; fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials are requested to Answers in Genesis, P. O. Box 510, Hebron, KY 41048 or Gideons International, P. O. Box 1202, Branson, MO 65615.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.