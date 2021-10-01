There are no formal services planned at this time for Kenneth “Ken” Joseph Bowers, 79, of Blue Eye, Mo.
He died on Sept. 27, 2021. Kenneth was born on May 16, 1942., in Hawkeye, Iowa, the son of Ad and Flora May (Henning) Bowers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Cody, sister, Sue, and two brothers: Fred and Jack.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Bowers of Blue Eye, Mo., daughter-in-law, Shelly Bowers of Blue Eye, Mo., brother, Richard Bowers of Ridgedale, Mo., sister, Linda (Bill) Myers of Monticello, Iowa.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.