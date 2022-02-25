Marcia Lynne Corson Benavidez Teel, 75, of Kissee Mills, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on Dec. 13, 1946. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Preston, MN.
She is survived by her children; eleven grandchildren, Kathryn, Kaitlyn, Kaleb, Jon, Michelle, Thomas, Travis, Jazmin, Alexa, Nevada, Jackson and two great-grandchildren, Evan, and Ian.
She is preceded in death by Max Benavidez, Stub and Millie Corson, Kaleb Rivera, and Greg Davis.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
