Linda Louise Robbins, 79, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on January 7, 2023 at her residence.
Linda was born on August 28, 1943 in Ozark County, MO, the daughter of James and Barbara Robbins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mike Robbins.
Linda is survived by her sister Nancy Key of Reeds Spring, MO.
A Celebration of Life Service for Linda will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at the Branson Church of Christ with Tim Kidwell and Blaine Orr officiating.
Arrangements and cremation was under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
