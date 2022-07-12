Leslie Ellen Gagliardi, 56, of Omaha, AR, passed away on July 7, 2022.
Leslie entered this life on March 3, 1966, in Pueblo, CO, the daughter of Neal and Naomi (Snowden) Sears.
Leslie is preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Ivan Wilkins; maternal grandparents: Gail and Dorothy Snowden; and paternal grandparents: Lester and Dessie Sears.
She is survived by her son, Ryan (Jenici) Gagliardi of Omaha, AR; three grandchildren: Cameron Gagliardi, Brody Gagliardi, and Skylar Parton; four sisters: Charlotte (Steven) Kunz of Omaha, AR, Debbie (Johnny) Walker of Green Forest, AR, Eva (Arlis) Walker of Green Forest, AR, and Becky (Rick Robison) Groves of Ridgedale, MO; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
