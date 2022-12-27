Eula Ivonne Snapp, 77, of Aurora, MO passed away on December 16, 2022.
Ivonne was born September 26, 1945 in Reeds Spring, MO. She was the daughter of RC Blevins and Berniece (Walker) Blevins. Ivonne married Sam Snapp on February 1, 1963 in Branson, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sam Snapp, and two brothers.
Ivonne is survived by her three daughters Kathalina Snapp of Aurora, MO, Ronda Chapman (William) of Roseville, CA, and Shelly Snapp of Sacramento, CA; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; four brothers and one sister Drexel Blevins, Melvin Blevins, Kelvin Blevins, Carl Ray Blevins and Jazell Wolf.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 from 3 to 5 pm in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson.
Funeral services will be held on Dec. 29, 2022 at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson with Rev. Terry Bailie officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
