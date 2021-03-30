Memorial Services will be held on April 3, 2021 at 2p.m. At the Open Door Community Church, in Cedar Creek, Mo., For Dolores Ellen (Winegarden) Moore, age 88, Inurnment will follow in the Brown’s Cemetery.
She died on March 23, 2021 in Coolidge, Kan., Dolores was born on July 1, 1932 in Waukesha, Wis., The daughter of Chancy Winegarden and Lula (Irwin) Winegarden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chancy and Lula (Irwin) Winegarden, her husband,Lloyd Henry Moore, Sr., Four sons, David R. Winegarden ,Lloyd Henry Moore, Jr., Thurmann Moore, Kenny Brian Moore, Three brothers, Kenneth Winegarden, Louis Winegarder, Martin Winegarden., Two sisters, Jessie Scott, Myrtle Hook.
She is survived by, seven sons,Patrick Moore, of Cedar Creek, Mo., Joseph ( Cherlyn) Moore of Holiday Island, Ark., Mickael (Sharon) Moore of Prosper, Texas., Roger Moore of Cedar Creek, Mo., Bruce (Barbara) Moore of Winfield, Kan., Gary ( LeeAnna) Moore of Coolidge, Kan., Maylon Moore of Seymore, Mo., Two Daughters, Thurzann Moore of Wappapello, Mo., Gale (Randy) Jagears of Eldon, Mo.
Arrangement under the direction of Fellers Funeral Home & Monuments, Syracuse, Kan.
