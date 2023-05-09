Toni (TT) R. Theimer, 79, of Hollister, MO passed away April 29, 2023.
Toni was born on January 3, 1944, in Springfield, MO, the daughter of Benjamin and Freida (Willingham) Ross.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Vickie Ross and Cheryl Brown; two brothers: Royal Dennis Ross and Frankie Ross; two nephews: Charles Greaves and Douglas Greaves; granddaughter, Erin Ross; and niece, Kristina Stonebreaker.
Toni is survived by her daughter, Tina Walker of Hollister, MO; two sons: Anthony (Cindy) Ross of AZ and Jason (Tomika) Johnson of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren: Casein, Israel, Casey, Angus, Matthew, Thomas, and Ryan; six great-grandchildren: Victor, Wyatt, Cameron, Oakley, Grayson, and Jacob; two sisters: Vicki O’Connell and Brenda Saloma; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
There will be a family gathering to honor Toni at a later time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
