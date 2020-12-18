A memorial service will be held at a later date at Howell Memorial Cemetery in West Plains, Mo., for Loretta Holdt-Guevara.
She died on Dec. 12, 2020.
She was born Feb. 5, 1955 in Caldwell, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Guevara; father and mother Ulis and Pauline Holdt; infant brother, Paul Dean Holdt; and sister-in-law, Alice Holdt.
She is survived by her brothers Bill Holdt of Vancouver, Wash., and Leroy Holdt of Springfield, Mo.; and her “sister from another mister,” Annette Hutton, née Guevara of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
