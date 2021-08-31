There are no services planned at this time for Betty Jinkins 78, of Ellsinore, Mo.
She died on Aug. 21, 2021. Betty was born on Dec.16, 1942., in Guntersville, Alabama., the daughter of Orville and Luvie (Kelly) Patterson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jenkins.
She is survived her son, Anthony Jenkins, son, Sledge Crawley, and daughter, Brianna Weems.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.