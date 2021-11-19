Dorothy Faye Hamm 59, of Hollister, Mo. died on Nov. 9, 2021. Dorothy was born on Aug. 2, 1962, in Luka Miss., to Wilmer Dale “Jack” and Geneva Burrows of Barton, Ala.
She is preceded in death by her parents and many other loved ones.
She is survived by Danny Hamm of Forsyth, Mo., and two children. Brad (Jamie) Burrows of Tallmadge Ohio and Heather (Jason) Tuck of Powersite, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, Mo.
