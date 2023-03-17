Jo Ann Harris, 75, of Branson, passed away at Cox Medical Center in Branson on March 13, 2023.
Jo Ann was born on May 13, 1947 in Flagstaff, AZ. On March 4, 1971, she married Michael G. Harris in San Diego, CA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Martha and her sister, Jeanette Shows.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Michael G. Harris of Branson; son, Roy Bruce (Alma) of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Amy Bell (Jeremy) of Branson; three grandchildren, Ashton Bean (Sean) of Florida, Cierra Bell of Branson and Hayden Bell of Branson; one great grandson Isaiah and a great grandbaby girl Aria on the way.
Memorial services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1965 Bee Creek Rd., Branson, MO on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
