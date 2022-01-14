A celebration of life Meagan Nicole Sidfrid of Hollister, Mo., will be held at 3p.m. Jan. 22, 2022, at Pasghetti’s, 3129 76 Country Blvd, Branson, Mo.
Meagan left her friends and family with the fondest memories on Jan. 5, 2022.
Meagan was born on March 9, 1996.
She married her person, best friend, and the love of her life, Lizzy, on March 23, 2021.
She is survived by her wife, Lizzy Young, two daughters, Shelly and Melody, her mother, Jessica Sidfrid, father, Chris Sidfrid, two brothers, Doug Sidfrid and Christian Sidfrid (Aspen), grandparents Ira and Ilene Henderson and Sonny and Jackie Stacy.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
