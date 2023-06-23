Ruth “Angie” Angelie Salley, 68, of Branson MO passed away June 20, 2023.
Angie was born on July 2, 1954, in Redding, CA, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Bartlett) Wilcox.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Angie is survived by her son, Christian (Amanda) Salley of Branson, MO; two granddaughters, Lauren and Claire; and two sisters: Patricia Wilson of CA and Donna Mosely of OH.
A private family gathering is being planned for a later time in California.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
