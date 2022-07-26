Robert LeRoy Woods, 71, of Ridgedale, MO passed away ON July 15, 2022, at home after a long illness. ROBERT entered this life November 17, 1950, in Marion County, MO, the son of Robert and June (Kaltenbach) Woods.
He is preceded in death by his parents (June Baker).
Robert is survived by his sister, Paula Woods-White of Ridgedale, MO.
No formal service is currently planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Standing by the Door Recovery Center, 704 S. Bus. 65, Branson, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
