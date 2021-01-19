A private celebration of life will be held later this summer for Jerl “Jerry” Duke Robertson, 70, of Republic, Mo.
He died Jan. 9, 2021.
He was born Jan. 21, 1950, in Amarillo, Texas, the son of William Duke Robertson and Clover Cartence (DeWitt) Warren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Jackie Robertson of the home; a daughter, Stacey Nicole Deragowski of Dixon, Mo.; two sisters, Rebecca Sue (Victor) Pinion of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Paula Kay Kelley of Willard, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
