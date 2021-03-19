A celebration of life has been held for Clark Wayne Tolliver, age 66, of Blue Eye, Mo.
He died on Feb. 6, 2021, in Harrison, Ark. Clark was born on March 26, 1954, in Kankakee, Ill., The son of Andrew and Mary Jane (Heislop) Tolliver.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Mary Winstead and Karen Tolliver.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Tolliver; daughter, Kriziamae Tolliver of Hollister, Mo., Sister, Brenda (Burt) Wilder of Orange Park, Fla., And brother, Lee (Kathy) Tolliver of Watseka, Il.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
