Carl David Ward of Hollister, MO passed away on August 22, 2023.
He was born on November 7, 1933.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Caryn Ward, Lisa Gross and Angie Gilbert.
A celebration of life will be held at New Life Temple in Hollister at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. Burial will be at a later date in Lakeland Cemetery, Omaha, AR.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
