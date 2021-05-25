Private services and burial were held at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo., for Robert A. Wheeler, 65, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died on May 17, 2021. Robert was born on June 10, 1955., in El Centro, Calif., to Paul & Marian Wheeler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Sandra Wheeler and his brother, David Wheeler.
He is survived by his sister, Diana Molina of Fremont, Calif., along with other family and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.