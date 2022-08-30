Jamie Lynn Magnuson, 43, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away on August 23, 2022.
Jamie entered into life on November 10, 1978, in Peoria, IL the daughter of James and Tammy Jo (Leverton) Magnuson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents: Warren and Barbara Leverton; and paternal grandmother, Pearl Massey.
Jamie is survived by her husband of ten years and best friend of twenty-seven years, David Kerley; two sons Gavin Magnuson of Republic, MO, and Jeffrey Zane Barbrow of Branson, MO; daughter, Mackenzie (Dakota Callahan) Barbrow of Branson, MO; three stepdaughters: Rebekah (Patrick) Mitchell of Springfield, MO, Harley (Taylor Horton) Kerley of West Plains, MO, and Amber Kerley of Jonesboro, AR; stepson David Tyler Kerley of West Plains, MO. Jamie is also survived by five brothers: James (Diedra Brixey) Magnuson of West Plains, MO, Jeremey (Valerie) Magnuson of Thayer, MO, Davian Magnuson of West Plains, MO, Clayton Spencer of Springfield, MO, and Nathan Spencer of Springfield, MO; four sisters: Alexis Magnuson of West Pains, MO, Destiny Magnuson of West Plains, MO, Amanda Spencer of Branson, MO, and Sarah (Dustin Stillwell) Truskett of Willow Springs, MO; six grandchildren: Asher Horton, Ariyah Horton, Aaliyah Kerley, Tanner Leach, Irisha Mayberry, and Luca Callahan; many nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
