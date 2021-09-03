There are no services planned at this time for Beatrice June Sanderson, 95, of Cape Fair, Mo.
She died on Aug. 30, 2021.
Beatrice was born on June 11, 1926., in Lebanon, Pennsylvania., the daughter of Russell and Anna (Wartluft) Loeb .
She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by her two children, Donna and Roger Sanderson of Cape Fair, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
