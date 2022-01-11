There will be a Mass for Mary P. Kakowski, 89, of Branson, Mo. at St. Peter’s Church in Torrington on Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:30 pm and a Mass and Celebration of Life at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Branson on Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:30 pm.
She died on Dec. 25, 2021. Mary was born on Dec. 19, 1932.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert, and all of her siblings, having been the youngest of six.I
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.