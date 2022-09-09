Bobby “Bob” Lee Unsell, 88, of Rockaway Beach, MO passed away on August 31, 2022.
Bob was born in Vanduser, MO the son of Reverend Freeman and Lorene Unsell.
While attending Louisiana Technical University, Bob was called to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Unsell; sister Betty Unsell Vail.
He is survived by his sons Dr. Mickey Unsell and Jeffrey Unsell; grandchildren Christopher Unsell, Katherine Unsell, and Tia Unsell; brother Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Bob’s wishes were for a simple ceremony. Therefore, a service with full military honors will be held 2 p.m. Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, located at 1502 South Southwood Road, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in honor of Bob to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Service and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.