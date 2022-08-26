Lucille Elizabeth Frampton, 73, of Platte City, MO passed away August 22, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
Lucille was born March 29, 1949, in Maryville, MO to Raymond and Gertrude (Lager) Derks. She married Paul Frampton on May 12, 1973.
She was a Life Member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Parkville, MO, and an Associate Member of the College of the Ozarks.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; a sister Louise Rogers; and a brother Raymond Derks, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; a son Stephen; two sisters Dorothy Jermain and Elaine Hamilton; a brother Marvin Derks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City; followed by a 6 p.m. memorial service. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO.
